|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Brookner
Wichita Falls - Dorothy (Dottie) Brookner, a charming lady of 106 years, passed away on October 14, 2019, at The Gables of Rolling Meadows. Born Dorothy May Beard to Thomas Hendrix Beard and Emma Clara Doty Beard in Shamrock, Texas, on July 25, 1913, Dottie was the only girl in a family which included three brothers. Reared in and around Beaumont, Texas, she grew up during the depression years on a rice farm belonging to her father.
After graduating from South Park High School, Dottie worked at The White House, a department store in downtown Beaumont, during which time she met her husband-to-be, Ben Brookner, to whom she was subsequently married for 74 years. Dottie and Ben loved to ballroom dance and were happiest on the dance floor at The Wichita Club, where they spent many enjoyable evenings visiting with friends, until Ben died in 2010. Shortly thereafter, Dottie moved to Rolling Meadows where she met new friends with whom she loved to play Canasta after dinner until just recently.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents and her two older brothers, George Beard and Jack Beard. She is survived by her son, Ken Brookner, and his wife, Valerie, of Lummi Island, Washington; her daughter, Barbara Hotchkiss, and her husband, Tony, of Wichita Falls, Texas; her granddaughter, Janie Hotchkiss, also of Wichita Falls; her younger brother with whom she shared a special, life-long bond, James Beard, of Austin, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered as a loyal and loving wife, an exemplary mother, a charming hostess, and a good person who enjoyed her life in spite of any problems she encountered during her 106 years. Dottie will be missed, and her family wishes to thank all of her friends and the wonderful, caring staffs at Rolling Meadows, The Gables, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for making her last years such pleasant ones. A special thank you to Carmen Rivera, who was Dottie's "right hand" and loving helper, and to her good friend Lanell Hogan, who visited daily and watched over her while she resided in The Gables. In addition, much appreciation is expressed to everyone who graciously remembered Dottie with cards, phone calls, and flowers during her six-plus years of living at Rolling Meadows.
At Dottie's request, there will be no formal funeral services, but she had expressed the wish that any remembrances in her name please be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
All arrangements are entrusted to Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019