|
|
Dorothy Brooks
Wichita Falls - It is with immense heartache, we announce the unexpected passing of Dorothy Brooks on Friday May 15, 2020 at the age of 32.
She was born Dorothy Lashawn Thomas to Nolinda Thomas and Leon Newsome on August 6, 1987 in Wichita Falls, TX. She attended Austin Elementary, Zundy Junior High, and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 2005. During her time at Old High, she was proud to be a member of the basketball and track teams, PALS, cheerleading squad, in addition to several other clubs.
Dorothy continued her education at Midwestern State University, which is where she met her beloved husband, Alvin Brooks. Dorothy and Alvin were married on July 20, 2013, their dream wedding was held in Miami, Florida. The other highlight of her undergraduate career was being a member of the Scintillating Sigma Theta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. After graduating from MSU, she also earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. At the time of her passing, Dorothy was a well-established and esteemed Human Resources Professional at MoneyGram International.
Dorothy was a beautiful soul and a magnetic unstoppable force of love and light. A lot of people turned to her, she was the rock that her friends and family could lean on. Dorothy's affection and love through her warm hugs, vivacious personality, infectious laughter, and great sense of humor was the solution for navigating difficult times for all. She was brilliant, passionate, and had a keen desire to learn. This led to her helping others pursue their passions and many hobbies that turned into successful businesses. Dorothy was a part of the SCOTCH Krew, Hunting to Hired, @SugarCoatedDallas, and most notably Brooks Photography.
She is survived by her loving husband Alvin Brooks, of Irving; mother Nolinda Thomas, of Wichita Falls; father Leon and stepmother Connie Newsome, of Wichita Falls; many siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends that she loved as family, and her cherished dog-daughter - Maxine the French Bulldog.
Her life was short, but she lived it well.
The visitation will be from 11 AM until the 1 PM Funeral Service at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. Professional care provided by: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from May 21 to May 22, 2020