Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Davis Obituary
Dorothy Davis

Archer City - Dorothy Bell Davis, 88, of Archer City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Bluegrove Baptist Church in Bluegrove, Texas with Rev. Rob Blackmon, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Bluegrove Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Dorothy was born at home on September 10, 1931 in Megargel, Texas. Her parents were Joe Ellis "Slick" Tatum and Ida Augusta (Wilhelm) Tatum. She started school at Bitter Creek Elementary and then went to Megargel graduating in 1950. She married Charles Eugene Bell on May 20, 1950. Gene passed away on October 5, 1964 from a tragic accident. Dorothy got her beautician license in 1965 from Aladdin Beauty School and worked for a short time in Archer City at the Suburban Salon. She married H. Raymond Davis on February 12, 1970. Dorothy received her real estate license and worked for Hallmark Realtors in Wichita Falls. Besides barrel racing, Dorothy enjoyed refinishing antique furniture, yard work and running the family cattle and horse business. She was honored to have judged the Miss Rodeo Texas Horsemanship contest in Stephenville, Texas on several occasions. Dorothy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Archer City.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Eugene "Gene" Bell, and husband H. Raymond Davis; brothers, Joe "Dutch" Tatum, and Charles Ellis "Dudler" Tatum; sister, Lucyle Tatum Gosler.

Survivors include her daughter, Kandace Phillips and husband Leonard of Henrietta, Texas; son, Steve Bell and wife Marsha of Conroe, Texas; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Memorials may be made to the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department at 916 W. South St. Henrietta, Texas 76365, the Bluegrove Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 214, Bluegrove, Texas 76352 or the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department at 215 E. Walnut, Archer City, Texas 76351.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -