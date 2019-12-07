|
Dorothy Davis
Archer City - Dorothy Bell Davis, 88, of Archer City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Bluegrove Baptist Church in Bluegrove, Texas with Rev. Rob Blackmon, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Bluegrove Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Dorothy was born at home on September 10, 1931 in Megargel, Texas. Her parents were Joe Ellis "Slick" Tatum and Ida Augusta (Wilhelm) Tatum. She started school at Bitter Creek Elementary and then went to Megargel graduating in 1950. She married Charles Eugene Bell on May 20, 1950. Gene passed away on October 5, 1964 from a tragic accident. Dorothy got her beautician license in 1965 from Aladdin Beauty School and worked for a short time in Archer City at the Suburban Salon. She married H. Raymond Davis on February 12, 1970. Dorothy received her real estate license and worked for Hallmark Realtors in Wichita Falls. Besides barrel racing, Dorothy enjoyed refinishing antique furniture, yard work and running the family cattle and horse business. She was honored to have judged the Miss Rodeo Texas Horsemanship contest in Stephenville, Texas on several occasions. Dorothy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Archer City.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Eugene "Gene" Bell, and husband H. Raymond Davis; brothers, Joe "Dutch" Tatum, and Charles Ellis "Dudler" Tatum; sister, Lucyle Tatum Gosler.
Survivors include her daughter, Kandace Phillips and husband Leonard of Henrietta, Texas; son, Steve Bell and wife Marsha of Conroe, Texas; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Memorials may be made to the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department at 916 W. South St. Henrietta, Texas 76365, the Bluegrove Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 214, Bluegrove, Texas 76352 or the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department at 215 E. Walnut, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019