Dorothy Elizabeth Fritsche
Electra, TX
Dorothy Elizabeth Fritsche, age 97, long time resident of Electra, Texas passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Medley, of University United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, and Pastor Terry Hickman of Bible Baptist Church in Electra, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Dorothy was born January 31, 1922 in Plano, Texas to the late Alfred C. Collingsworth and Daisy Keck Collingsworth.
She attended school in Vernon. She married the love of her life, Richard Carl Fritsche, on May 8, 1940 in Vernon. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1978.
Dorothy was a farmer's wife throughout her life. She loved her family and always wanted everyone to come to her house for any family gatherings. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were here pride and joy. She enjoyed dancing, going to jamborees and playing games.
Dorothy was a member of the Lutheran Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda McAlister and husband, Larry and Doris Gottfried and husband, James all of Electra; brother, Bill Collingsworth of Bentonville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kenneth McAlister and wife, Diane of Electra, of Electra, Nora Moore and husband, Darrell of Electra, Amy Davis of Tioga, Carla Bowden and husband, Benny of Iowa Park, Deborah Castleman of Eunice, Louisiana, and Robert McAlister and wife, Kristy of Lubbock, Texas; fourteen great-grandchildren; nineteen great-great-grandchildren; and long-time friend, Orville Talley of Springtown, Texas.
She was also preceded in death by great-grandson, Zachary Leon McAlister; sisters, Ruth Blyth and Martha Hampton; and brothers, Bob, Quenton and Jim Collingsworth.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kenneth and Robert McAlister; great-grandsons, Brandon, Matthew and Cameron McAlister and Joseph Davis; and nephew, Don Fritsche.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or the Yearly Alzheimers Yard Sales at Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living, 918 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 30, 2019