Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Aulds Funeral Home
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX
Dorothy Gilbert Mersiovsky


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Gilbert Mersiovsky Obituary
Dorothy Gilbert Mersiovsky

Electra - Dorothy Gilbert Mersiovsky, age 83, of Electra, Texas passed away Friday afternoon, August 23, 2019, at the Electra Memorial Hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Pastor Larry Mauldin, Young Adults Pastor of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, officiating. Interment will follow in the Electra Memorial Park. The family will be receiving guests at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Dorothy was born October 25, 1935 in Electra to the late Boyd Thomas "Dick" Gilbert and Clara Bell "BoBo" Alderman Gilbert. She attended schools in Electra and Burkburnett until she married Roy Mersiovsky on May 20, 1952, in Frederick, Oklahoma. They were married for more than sixty-seven years.

After she raised her children, she enrolled in Vernon Junior College and received her L.V.N. degree. She then attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing where she graduated with Honors and was on the President's List. After she received her R.N. degree, she became employed at Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon for a few years before becoming the Director of Nurses at the Electra Healthcare Center. She retired in 2000. She had attended Electra Community Church for many years.

Survivors include her husband Roy of Electra; three daughters, Cindy Freeland and husband Roger of Wichita Falls, Susan Anderson and her husband Charlie, and April Shelley and her husband Harrold; one son, Scott Mersiovsky and his wife Mary; a brother, Ralph Gilbert; and a sister, Terry Holbert, all of Electra; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

For those desiring, the family suggests memorial to Electra Community Church, P.O. Box 183, Electra, TX 76360.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 25, 2019
