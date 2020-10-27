1/
Dorothy Hafemeister
Dorothy Hafemeister

Wichita Falls - Dorothy Hafemeister, 94, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Dorothy was born on May 22, 1926 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to Joe and Ola (Reed) Edings. She married Alex Hafemeister on September 11, 1942 in Seattle, Washington. Dorothy was retired from bookkeeping with Alamo Trucking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alex; daughter, Alois Swain; son, Ricky Hoff; sisters, Betty Merrit and Bea Marshall.

Survivors include three daughters, Darlene Hafemeister of Wichita Falls, Texas, Sandra Newton of Henrietta, and Phyllis McNutt of Henrietta; 8 granchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John Edings and James Edings.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at Po Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
