Dorothy Jane Pashegoba Watkins
Wichita Falls - Our beloved mother, Dorothy Jane Pashegoba Watkins passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Dorothy was born June 12, 1930 at Hubbard Lake, Alpena County, Michigan. Her parents, Jennie Sampson and Isaac Pashegoba, in addition to her siblings, Josephine, Edith, Edna, Edward and Mary Francis, preceded her in death. She and her extended family members are part of the cultural history of the Chippewa Indians of Hubbard Lake, Michigan. Dorothy was a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.
Dorothy graduated from Ann Arbor High School on her 17th birthday. In high school, she earned a pin for taking shorthand at 120 words per minute. For three years after high school, she wrote for the Michigan Municipal League as a stenographer clerk. In the summer of 1950, she applied and was hired as Secretary to the Director of the University Division of Interlochen Center for the Arts. In the fall of 1954, she was appointed to Secretary of the Dean of the University of Michigan.
In the fall of 1955, while working at the University of Michigan, she met Jackie L. Watkins, as he began work on his Ph.D. in Paleontology. In the fall of 1958, Dorothy and Jackie moved from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Wichita Falls, Texas, as Jackie accepted a teaching position at Midwestern State University. He taught geology for 42 years until he passed away in October of 2004.
In 2010, Dorothy gave a collection of minerals, rocks and fossils to Wichita Falls ISD as a tribute to Jackie's 46 years of teaching at Midwestern State University. Dorothy loved reading, gardening, cooking and family gatherings on special occasions. She enjoyed watching her four children play badminton and ride mini bikes in the acreage behind their home.
She is survived by her four children, Lynne Holiday of Wichita Falls, Kevin Watkins of Wichita Falls, Karen Thiesse of Grapevine, and Lisa Nolley and husband Glenn of Arlington; and her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Holiday of Boiling Springs, North Carolina, Guy Nolley, Lauryn Nolley, and Landry Nolley all of Arlington.
A small family service will be held later this summer in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Dorothy to the Interlochen Center for the Arts, 4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI 49643; or to the Jackie L. Watkins Memorial Scholarship, Midwestern State University, 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
