Dorothy Jean Estep
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Estep

Wichita Falls - Dorothy Jean Estep, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Marcum of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Dorothy was born on September 4, 1932 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late August H. and Wilma C. (Pinson) Moeller. She retired from the State of Texas with over 20 years of service at North Texas State Hospital. Dorothy was a longtime member of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, reading, doing word-search puzzles, and meeting up with her friends for coffee at McDonalds.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Huff.

She is survived by her twin daughters, DeAnn Young and wife Tara Collins, and Debra Huff and husband Ray; her sisters, Joyce Cassell and husband Emory, and Wanda Edwards; her brother, Tim Moeller and wife Susan; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.

For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Dorothy to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
I made Dorothy’s coffee for many years at Market Street, she was always respectful, and friendly. Slowly we became friends, she knew all about my life and family so did I about her. We took so many pictures together with her camera, I know she valued our time together. She will be missed, Rest In Peace Dorothy!
Your friend/barista or as you used to call me smart Aleck.
Halil Shillova
Friend
August 1, 2020
Debra, You remain in my thoughts & prayers. Hope you have recovered from your surgery.
Sincerely
Connie Hayley
Friend
July 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. My condolences to you and your family. Prayers!

Sincerely,
D’Andra
D&#8217;Andra
Friend
July 31, 2020
Rest in Peace, Aunt Dorothy. You will be missed.
Les Hunter
Family
July 31, 2020
She was a sweet lady who very seldom missed her lunches at Mc Donalds. So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers
KELLY BAGGETT
July 31, 2020
Oh Dorothy! Such a spunky lady with a giving heart of gold! You definitely did this journey YOUR WAY! We love you dearly and you will live on in our hearts and memories forever! ~Tara
Tara Collins
Family
