Dorothy Jean Estep
Wichita Falls - Dorothy Jean Estep, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Marcum of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Dorothy was born on September 4, 1932 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late August H. and Wilma C. (Pinson) Moeller. She retired from the State of Texas with over 20 years of service at North Texas State Hospital. Dorothy was a longtime member of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, reading, doing word-search puzzles, and meeting up with her friends for coffee at McDonalds.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Huff.
She is survived by her twin daughters, DeAnn Young and wife Tara Collins, and Debra Huff and husband Ray; her sisters, Joyce Cassell and husband Emory, and Wanda Edwards; her brother, Tim Moeller and wife Susan; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Dorothy to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com