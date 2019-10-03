Services
Smith Family Funeral Home - Throckmorton
107 N. Austin
Throckmorton, TX 76483
(940) 849-4021
For more information about
Dorothy Keeter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Throckmorton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Keeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (St. John) Keeter


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (St. John) Keeter Obituary
Dorothy (St. John) Keeter

Throckmorton - Dorothy (St. John) Keeter, 95, formerly of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Throckmorton with Rev. Cliff Lester officiating. Burial will follow services at Throckmorton Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton.

Dorothy was born December 2, 1923 in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Nora Lee (Alexander) and George Nelson St. John. She married Hilton Keeter on August 21, 1949 in Ft. Worth, TX. Together they moved to Throckmorton in 1961, where Dorothy remained until 10 years ago when she moved to the Lyndale Assisted Living Center in Abilene. She graduated from McCamey High School in 1941. She Taught Sunday School for 30 years and volunteered at the Senior Citizen Center for over 20 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #500. She enjoyed oil Painting.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Ann Copeland and husband Bruce of Abilene; two sons, John Nelson Keeter of Throckmorton and Mack Allen Keeter and wife Sue of Lake Jackson, TX; four granddaughters, Shelley Parker, Misty Denman, Jill Lindsey, Christie Keeter; four great-grandchildren, Ben and Owen Denman, Leo and Max Lindsey; and special friend, Brenda Rankin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Nora St. John; father, George St. John; husband, Hilton Keeter; daughter, Peggy Keeter; grandson, John Jefferson Breeden; and two brothers, George St. John and Leonard St, John.

Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to: FBC Building Fund, or Senior Citizens Center.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now