Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
To be announced at a later date
Dorothy Lane


1923 - 2020
Dorothy Lane Obituary
Dorothy Lane

Wichita Falls - Dorothy Elaine Lane passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 96.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Dorothy was born on August 16, 1923 to Virgil and Hazel Clifford in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She graduated from Blackwell High School and then attended and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University. She worked for New Orleans Southern Baptist Seminary before meeting her husband Edward Laukhuf Lane who was a Baptist preacher here in Wichita Falls where they built and pastored both Emmanuel Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Lakeside City and was later a member of Shasta Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Dorothy loved the Lord and was a lifelong Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Emma Lou Kelle of Blackwell, Oklahoma, and her brother George Clifford of Oklahoma City.

She is survived by her son, Edward W. Lane and spouse Bonnie, daughter Sharon Lane Fries, grandchildren Christy Williamson, Melanie Cline and spouse Chris, Ricky Baxter and spouse Leslie and six great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 3 to May 4, 2020
