Dorothy Lunsford Rutland
Electra - Dorothy Lunsford Rutland, age 83, formerly of Electra, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 while residing in Huntsville, Alabama.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Joe Ainsworth of Electra, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Dorothy was born August 3, 1936 in Quinlan, Texas to the late Jack Goodwin and Dora Etta Mae Arbuckle Goodwin.
Dorothy was a 1955 graduate of Electra High School. She then began working at Electra State Bank in 1982 and worked there for several years. She later attended Vernon Regional College where she earned her LVN degree in August 1991. Her nursing career began in Texas and continued at the VA Medical Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, until her retirement in June 2001.
Dorothy married Billy Wayne Lunsford in February 1956 in Electra. He preceded her in death in June 1982. In June 1999, she married Paul Rutland in Jacksonville, Arkansas. He preceded her in death in September 2017.
She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Electra and later a member of Marshall Road Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Her favorite pastimes included reading, cooking, sewing, visiting family and traveling to Hawaii and Alaska after her retirement.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelley Rowland and husband, Dale of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Marcy Lindsey and husband, Randy of Hazel Green, Alabama; two sisters, Theda Lucille Tennell and husband, Wayne of Electra and Debra Monroe of Wichita Falls; two brothers, Weldon Goodwin and wife, Janet and Jimmy Goodwin and wife, Cathy, all of Electra; three grandsons, Jeremy Rowland and wife, Stephanie of Conway, Arkansas, Jason Rowland and wife, Lindsey of Panama City Beach, Florida and William Rowland and wife, Ashlee of Watauga, Texas; two great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Billy, Kenneth and Troy Goodwin; and one sister, Jacqueline Goodwin.
If anyone would like to make a memorial in Dorothy's name, the family suggests making those to the at act.alz.org.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019