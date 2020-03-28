Services
Resources
Dorothy M. Bradley

Dorothy M. Bradley Obituary
Dorothy M. Bradley

Wichita Falls - Dorothy M. Bradley, 94, went to heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Dorothy was born to George and Luena Stuart in Thompson, Iowa on May 21, 1925. She attended Iowa State Teachers College, and taught in a one-room school house. She then moved to San Diego and helped build airplanes during World War II.

After raising four children as an Air Force wife, Dorothy settled in Wichita Falls, and worked 35 years as a dietary supervisor at Wichita General Hospital. She married William Bradley on July 17, 1982. Dorothy was the office manager for over 20 years in their business, Bill's Classic Cars and Parts.

Dorothy was a very positive person. She loved everyone and told them so. She was her children's biggest cheerleader, and a big Texas Rangers fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeffrey Leary; one brother, Wayne Stuart; and two sisters, Arlene Lillebo, and Adna Broers.

She is survived by her husband, William Bradley; two daughters, Georgia Turnbow and husband Larry, and Susan Leary; two sons, Terrence Leary and wife Gloria, and Robin Leary; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Brendon, Adam, Patrick, Jeffry, Brian, and Kimery; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett; her sister, Carol Schneider; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family wishes to thank all our special angels at the Gables and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in honor of Dorothy to Friberg-Cooper United Methodist Church, 5511 Friberg Church Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305; or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Private family services will be held at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
