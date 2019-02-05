|
Dorothy Mae Landours
Henrietta, TX
Dorothy Mae Landours, 62, of Henrietta passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 P.M. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Rucker, officiating.. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Owens and Brumley of Wichita Falls,
Dorothy Mae (Brooks) Landours was born in Henrietta, Texas on January 27, 1957 to the late James Peter (J.P.) Brooks and Tommie Jean Phea. Dorothy graduated from Henrietta High School in 1976. Dorothy worked for the school system in the cafeteria for 23 years and retired in 2017. She enjoyed being outside, music, spending time with the family, her occasional trips to the casino, and also was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, and friend to so many. Dorothy will always be remembered for her sweet smile, bubbly personality, and willingness to help others.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donnal Landours Sr.; their three children, Yolonda Andrade (Doug), Donnal Landours Jr. and Donna Landours; seven grandchildren, Anthony Landry III, Axavier Landry, Aiden Andrade, Aaron Andrade, Daylan Landours, and Olivia Landours; one brother; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Joseph Brooks, and younger brother, Randall Brooks.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 5, 2019