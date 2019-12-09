|
|
Dorothy May Coates, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Billy Jackson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Dorothy was born May 25, 1933 to the late William and May Victoria (Hewitt) Lawton in Warrington, Cheshire, England. Growing up in England during World War II was stressful on any family. Her mother had to work to make the household ends meet and Dorothy had to put aside her childhood to help raise her younger brother Kenneth. After graduating with a GCSE, she worked as a ticket-taker on a double-decker bus and as a head cashier at a department store. Dorothy met Lee Norman Coates while he was stationed at Burtonwood AFB in England. The couple married in May 1955 and spent 45 years together before his passing in 2000. As a military family, they were stationed at many locations, including Dayton, Ohio, Germany, Japan, and finally settled at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls in 1971. Being a military wife takes a special woman and Dorothy was one of them. As Lee was proudly serving in the United States Air Force, she was taking care of the children, managing the household, and was ready and willing to accept and prepare for any relocation the military chose for her family. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking and she excelled in math. She will be missed by many family and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Dereck Lawton; and sister, Joan Born.
She is survived by her children, Linda Lee Buckles and husband, David, Paul Edward Coates and wife, Roberta, Sandra May Jackson and husband, Billy, and Gregory Stuart Coates and wife, Emily; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way; brother, Kenneth Lawton; and two nephews, Richard and Peter Lawton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019