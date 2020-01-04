|
Dorothy Reynolds Atkins
Highland Village - Dorothy Reynolds Atkins was born to Hassel and Gladys Reynolds on May 28, 1929 in Belcherville, Texas. She passed away December 13th, 2019. Dorothy attended school in Nocona and graduated in 1947. She was baptized into the First Baptist Church in May 1947.
She worked for Paul and Lela's Cafe until 1955 and then went to work at the Nocona Athletic Goods where she worked until she married Tommy Atkins October 31, 1957. They moved to Skellytown, then to White Deer, and finally settled back in Nocona in 1967. Dorothy returned to work at Nocona Athletic Goods in 1968 and remained there until she retired in 1980.
After Tommy's passing in 2012, she moved to Boerne, Texas where she lived for four years to be close to her daughter Marcia & family. From 2016 until her passing, she lived in Corinth and then Highland Village, Texas to be closer to her sons Bill and Randy and their families.
Dorothy was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary and an Eastern Star.
She was small town country girlthat grew up enjoying square dancing (sometimes on roller skates), thetwo step, going to rodeos, and even driving carsin dirt track derbys.
She masteredthe art of countrycooking. She also vegetablesin her garden and always had a plentiful supply of peaches, pears, plum, and pecans. She prepared some ofthe best desserts ever. Dorothy loved playing cards, dominoes, and gamesas well as Friday night Bingo with family and friends. She always played to win. When playing Phase Ten she will hold out then go out to set everybody in the hand. She and Tommy played games with each other almost every day.
She cherished her family and spent as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Her parents Hassel and Gladys Reynolds, husband Tommy Atkins, son Thomas Atkins, and sister Peggy McCann preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons William Mitchell and wife Ann of Highland Village, Texas, Randy Atkins and wife Jennifer of Pittsburg, Texas, daughter Marcia Neal and husband Buddy of Boerne, Texas, and daugher-in-law Felicita Gamboa Atkins of Bogota, Columbia (wife of son, Thomas). She is also survived by her younger brother William Reynolds and wife Clara of Santa Maria, California as well as fourteen (14) grandchildren and Sixteen (16) great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her legacy lives on.
Funeral services will held at Scott-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona, Texas on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00PM with interment to follow at Nocona Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled that morning from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020