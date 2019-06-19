|
Dorothy Schroeder Campbell
Clara - Dorothy Schroeder Campbell was called to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019 after a short illness. She spent her last days at home surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born in the community of Clara, Texas, just outside Burkburnett, Texas, on Aug. 22, 1925, the only child of Paul Arthur Schroeder (1895-1992) and Willie Mertice ("Bill") Knight (1903-1981). Dorothy attended school at Clara until she transferred to Burkburnett High School for her final two years. She graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1941, from North Texas State Teacher's College (now University of North Texas) in 1945, and attended Baylor College of Nursing for one year. Dorothy married Robert L. Campbell in Burkburnett on June 14, 1945.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Bill Schroeder of Burkburnett, Texas, her daughter Ronda Kay Campbell (1952-2004), and her husband Robert L. Campbell (1924-2008). She is survived by three children: Rhett Campbell of Houston, Texas (wife Susie Seybold), Robin Emerson of Duncan, Oklahoma (husband Jerry), and Renae Campbell of McKinney, Texas; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Todd of Tulsa, Oklahoma (husband Waring), John Emerson of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Katherine Bain (husband Jerrod) and Robert Campbell (wife Claire) both of Houston, Texas, Elizabeth Pagani (husband Will) of Seattle, Washington, Melissa Turner (husband Phillip) of Plano, Texas and Stephanie Scott (husband Jason) of McKinney; seven great-grandchildren: Campbell Bain of Houston, Emerson Todd of Tulsa, Rhett Tiger Campbell and Eloise Campbell of Houston, Sydney Scott and Jackson Scott of McKinney and Asher Pagani of Seattle.
Dorothy was a long time resident of Duncan, Oklahoma, having moved there with her husband, Bob, in 1956. Dorothy was a strong Christian and inspired all who knew her with her positive personality and cheerful disposition. She was an avid bridge player and could be found on Mondays playing bridge on Game Day at First United Methodist Church or on Tuesdays at her bridge club. Dorothy enjoyed immensely her many travels abroad with her three college roommates (Betty Paschal Ullman, Foncie Hodges and Winnie Senter Balentine).
She was devoted to her family and friends and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Duncan, where she taught Sunday School and Bible study for many years. Dorothy was a servant leader in the true sense of the phrase, never complained of any hardship, always helped anyone who asked, and inspired all who knew her.
Her services will be held at 2 o'clock Thursday June 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Duncan, officiated by Janice Sharp and Brad Allen. A private interment will be held in the family plot at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery in Burkburnett, Texas, family only, officiated by Liz Talbert. Services are under the direction of Don Grantham Funeral Home, Duncan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday June 19 from 5:30 to 7:00pm
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church or the Stephens County Humane Society, both in Duncan, Oklahoma or a .
Published in The Times Record News on June 19, 2019