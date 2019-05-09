|
Dorothy Stewart
Wichita Falls - Dorothy Willeta Stewart, 88, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 7 in Bowie, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 10th, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel in Wichita Falls. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Dorothy was born in Charlie, Texas, to Erby and Mildred Chambers. She went to school in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School.
Dorothy was a devout Christian and a member of the Baptist church. She is preceded in death by son Cody Little, husbands Timothy Ditto and Carroll Stewart, and sisters Virginia Miner, Frances Anderson, Wilda Fay Chambers and brother Vivan Chambers.
She is survived by son Mike Ditto and wife Jackie; son Ross Little and Kim; and daughter Diana Reid and Scott, along with her sister Barbara Orrell. Her most treasured role was as Dot Dot to her grandchildren: Tim Ditto, Chris Ditto, Cody Little, Jason Lockridge, Brooke Lockridge, Cassidy Jacquet and Tanner Reid. She loved all her family dearly and leaves many great and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on May 9, 2019