Dorothy Thoele Cuba
Olney - Dorothy Thoele Cuba, age 87, passed away on August 13, 2019. Funeral Mass Services with Father Bose Jujuvarapu and Deacon Jim Novak officiating will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Megargel, TX. Family visitation will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney, TX, followed by the Rosary at 6:30 pm.
Dorothy was born in Wichita Falls, TX on July 28, 1932 to the late Clem and Florene (Koehler) Thoele. She was raised in Seymour, TX and graduated from Seymour Public Schools.
As a teenager, she served as church organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Seymour. She continued to serve in that capacity for many years as a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Dorothy was associated with Church activities, teaching children's bible classes and was a member of St. Mary's Altar Society. The highlight throughout her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was employed by Olney Savings for over 25 years. After retirement from Olney Savings, she worked part-time in the office of Don & Brenda Boydston. Prior to that, she worked at First National Bank in Olney and B-K Electric in Seymour.
Dorothy married Jim Cuba on July 16, 1951. She is survived by husband Jim of 68 years; three children, Cyndi & Rick Boone of Wichita Falls, TX, Mike & Milea Cuba of Holliday, TX and Cathi & Howard Patterson of Tyler, TX; Brother, Larry Thoele & wife Donna of Jacksonville, FL; numerous loving nieces & nephews, and Sister-in-law, Janet Thoele. Grandchildren are Mike Boone, Audra Boone, Mark Cuba & wife Melissa, Mary Cuba, Jori Patterson Martin & husband Ethan, Kenzie Patterson and Coleman Patterson. Great-grandchildren are Avery, Mila & Ellie Cuba, Hadley Martin and Davis Wingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dolores Morris and brother Jerry Thoele.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, or to Olney Hamilton Hospital, P.O. Box 158, Olney, Texas 76374.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 15, 2019