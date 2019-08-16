|
Dorothy Veronica Zotz Wolf
Windthorst - Dorothy Veronica Zotz Wolf, age 80, of Windthorst, Texas passed away Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019 at a Wichita Falls hospital.
A vigil service and rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, O.F.S. Parochial Administrator of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Windthorst under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Dorothy was born January 6, 1939 to the late Alphonse Zotz and Caroline Osterman Zotz in Archer City, Texas.
She graduated from Windthorst High School. She then married Roy Allen Wolf on February 5, 1958 in Windthorst. He preceded her in death on November 12, 1996.
Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Christian Mother's Society. She enjoyed dairy farming, sewing and gardening. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Karen Lowe and husband, Louis of Windthorst, Deann Duncan and husband, Michael of Wichita Falls, and Jennifer Worley and husband, Mar4k of Austin; two sons, Greg Wolf and wife, Jennifer of Helena, Alabama, and Danny Wolf and wife, Vivian of Scotland; four brothers, James Zotz and wife, Pat, Joseph Zotz and wife, Lugenia, Charles Zotz and wife, Dianne, and Alphonse Zotz Jr. and wife, Harola all of Windthorst; four sisters, Martha Wolf and husband, Kenny, Juanita Martin and husband, George, Florence Anderle and husband, Lester, all of Windthorst, Diane Luig and husband, John of Wichita Falls; seventeen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 16, 2019