Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
(903) 581-2008
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
Dortha "Dot" Hoffman Vaughn was born September 5, 1943 in Ryan OK. She passed away February 28, 2019 in Tyler, TX. She was born number 6 of 8 children to her parents Mamie Maebell Fairris Hoffman and James Frank Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jamie Hoffman; and husband of 14 years, William "Bill" Carter Vaughn.

Dot is survived by her children, Darla Gray Anderson and husband, Greg Anderson, MD, of Tyler; John Headley Gray, MD and wife, Cindy, of Dallas; three step-sons Zach Vaughn and wife, Meaghan; Zane Vaughn; Zale Vaughn and wife, Paige, all of Tyler; grandchildren, Julia Anderson and Mark Anderson of Tyler, Hayden Gray and Harper Gray of Dallas, Matthew Vaughn and Molly Vaughn of Tyler; siblings, Helen Morgan, Peggy Allison, Bonnie Rice, Mozelle Hager, George Hoffman, and Sue Kellner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dot grew up on a cotton farm in Ryan, OK. After graduating from Ryan High School in 1961, she moved to the big city of Wichita Falls, TX. There, she married Gary Gray, had her two children and spent the next 35 years. She loved playing tennis and spending time with friends and family. She moved to Tyler in 2000 and met William (Bill) Vaughn shortly thereafter. They were married in November of 2002. Dot loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with all her heart. She always said that God, family and friends were the most important things in life.

The family would like to thank caregivers, Carol and Staci Truskosky for their amazing care of Dot over the last two years, her incredible physicians, and Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

Visitation is Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 - 8pm. Funeral service is Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Both will take place at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Graveside service will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to her beloved church, Whitehouse Church of Christ, 1313 E. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019
