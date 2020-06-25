Doug Renfro
Wichita Falls - Howard Douglas "Doug" Renfro, 73, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Overcoming Word Church, 1801 Airport Drive, with Rev. Wayne Moss, Rev. Mark Graham, and Duffy Terry officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Opal Mae (Stewart) and Clifford Howard Renfro, Doug was born on March 17, 1947, in Betsy Layne, Kentucky, located in Floyd County. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Burkburnett High School and then went on to serve as a Wichita Falls Firefighter for over eight years. He was an avid welder and loved to cook and serve others. Doug served his community well as a Church Youth Leader and influenced many lives. His family was his life. He cherished his beautiful wife Becky and devoted his life to making her happy. His most precious loves were his grandchildren. He truly left an amazing legacy for his family and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, father, and beloved nephew, Brady Wallace Surber.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Becky Renfro; son, Lonnie Renfro and wife, Dawn Renfro; and daughter, Amy Taylor and husband, Steven Taylor; grandchildren, Kelsi, Samantha, Andrea, Ethan, Makenzi, Teagan, Bailey, and Bracken; and his sister, Zeondra Patrick and husband, Clifford Patrick; and several loving nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Vietnam Veterans of America-Agent Orange Division.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.