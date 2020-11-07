Douglas Allen "Doug" Hair
Wichita Falls - Douglas Allen "Doug" Hair, 72, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Richardson, Texas.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10th in Lunn's Chapel with Pastor Mickey Carroll officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Charlie Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Due to Covid, the family requests all attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing.
A son of the late Bertha (Underwood) and Stanley Riley Hair, Doug was born on October 26, 1948, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He loved to travel in his younger years. A few of his favorite places were Washington DC, Maryland, Colorado and Wyoming. Doug and Jan spent a lot of time with his large family, especially at Betty and Pete Sosebee's house. He was there every chance he got. When his daughter Laura was just a few years old, she started going everywhere with her Daddy. If he left the house, she left the house. Doug also spent a lot of time at the many dirt tracks that Eugene Hair and Pete and Mike Sosebee raced on. Most weekends were filled with racing and family. As he grew older, he loved watching NASCAR and making "friendly" bets on who would win what race. He loved watching Texas Rangers Baseball with his wife and best friend, Jan. The last 10 years he has spent as much time as possible with his beloved granddaughter, Lyndsi. She was the absolute love of his life when she was born. They were two peas in a pod and couldn't go long at all without seeing each other. They loved to pull pranks on Jan and Laura, but Jan especially. He would do anything for his baby girl, and they loved each other to "Infiniti times a gazillion" Doug loved all his family more than life, and they all loved him just as much. He will be forever misse, and life will never be the same. Doug loved the Lord and his church family at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, Doug was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Lackey, Mary Betty Sosebee, Sandra Sue Hair and Fonda Hair; and brothers, Hershel Glen Hair and Lonnie Franklin Hair.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jan Hair; daughter, Laura Pruett; granddaughter, Lyndsi Pruett; sisters, Barbara Steele, Linda Pitts and Beatrice Welch; and brothers, Marion Eugene Hair and William Earl Hair along with multiple nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 or Base Camp Lindsey, 1908 6th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
