Douglas Dale Mullins
College Station, TX - Mr. Douglas Dale Mullins, 85, of College Station, TX, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in a Houston hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m., in the Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, with Rev. Billy Crow officiating. Graveside services will follow at 5:00 p.m in the True Cemetery near Olney, TX. Visitation with the family will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Mr. Mullins was born December 29, 1934, in San Bernadino, CA, to Vera (Cooper) Mullins and Roy Curtis Mullins, Sr. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1953. He then attended Texas A&M University in College Station, TX, where he was a four-year letterman and a member of the 1955 Southwest Conference Championship Baseball team. After graduating from Texas A&M in 1957, he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was in the 3rd Armored Division, Combat Command A, a Recreational Director of the Ayers Kaser and played baseball for the United States Army Europe (USAEUR). He returned to Wichita Falls, TX to marry Peggy Ann Stringer on June 6, 1959 at the First Methodist Church. The two returned to Germany shortly afterwards. After finishing his service, he and Peggy returned back to the United States where he began coaching in Morton, TX in 1960. He went on to also coach and teach in Graham, Irving, Chico and Arlington. Doug entered into school administration while in Arlington and then moved on to Alvarado. He obtained his Masters degree in School Administration at the University of North Texas in 1979. He finished his administration career as Superintendent at Rio Vista I.S.D., where he retired in 1990. Throughout his 37 years in the school business he would impact many lives through his teaching, coaching, and administration.
Mr. Mullins was a member of Texas A&M Letterman's Association, Texas High School Coaches Association, Association of Texas Professional Educators and Texas Association of School Administrators. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Douglas loved his family, Texas A&M Athletics, Dallas Cowboys, camping, and his Boston Terrior, Bandit. Douglas inspired genuine love and a passion for discovery in everyone he interacted with. He dedicated his life to the education and coaching of numerous students and athletes. Douglas will be laid to rest in True Cemetery alongside the love of his life, Peggy.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Mullins and wife, Cheryl, of College Station, and Mark Mullins and wife, Jennifer, of Gatesville; one daughter, Michele Mullins Perez and husband, Jay, of Albuquerque, NM; and one brother, Curtis Mullins Jr. and wife Chris, of Wichita Falls.
Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Michael Mullins, Ryan Mullins and wife, Jennifer, Alyson Mullins, Cooper Perez, Luke Mullins, and Avery Mullins. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, Brody Mullins and Leighton Mullins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Texas A&M Letterman's Association, 1228 TAMU, College Station, TX 77843.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron, TX., Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com