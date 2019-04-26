|
Douglas Edward Cannedy
Wichita Falls - Douglas Edward Cannedy passed away on April 22, 2019 after a. valiant fight with cancer. Pavilion services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 in Highland Cemetery, Iowa Park, Texas with his longtime friend, Reverend Rodney Bennett, officiating. The family will gather afterwards at City Cafe, Iowa Park, for visitation.
Douglas was born in Iowa Park, Texas, on December 22, 1936 to Glen and Mamie Boyce Cannedy. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School and attended Midwestern State University for a period of time before joining the U.S. Navy. While enlisted in the Navy he studied at the U.S. Naval School of Music. During his service he studied private trumpet from the acclaimed Reynold Schilke of the Chicago Symphony and John Rhea of the Boston Symphony. After being discharged, he returned to school at the University of Texas at El Paso where he earned a. Bachelor of Music Education degree. After graduation he began his band director career teaching in Orange Grove, Texas. He then moved to Virginia to teach orchestra for the Chesterfield County School District, and later returned to Texas to earn his Master's Degree in Music Performance from Midwestern State University. Shortly after graduation he became the adjunct trumpet and french horn instructor for Midwestern State University. Along with his public school and college teaching jobs, Douglas was very active as a private trumpet teacher and freelance musician.
Douglas dedicated his entire life to his love of playing music. He played for 24 years in the Gordie Kilgore Big Band, for many years in the Ken Nelson Band, the Pacemakers, the Basin Street Big Band, the Vintage Brass and several other groups. He was a member of the Wichita Falls Symphony and also served as their librarian for many years. He was an active freelance musician and played in community churches, Backdoor Theater, community bands, festivals and weddings throughout the North Texas area. Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mamie Boyce Cannedy, and his sister, Janell Copening. He is survived by daughters Rachel Cannedy Smith and husband Byron of Palestine, Texas, Jordan Paige Ramirez and husband Anthony of Wichita Falls, Texas, his sister Patsy Cannedy of Wichita. Falls, Texas, brother Lloyd Cannedy and wife Bobbie of Wichita. Falls, Texas, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and an extended family of friends and musicians who loved him dearly.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 26, 2019