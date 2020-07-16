1/1
Douglas Preston "Doug" Stover
{ "" }
Douglas "Doug" Preston Stover

Wichita Falls - Douglas "Doug" Preston Stover, 77, was promoted to Glory Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Doug was born August 14, 1942 in Davy, West Virginia to Sherman French and Carrie Lillian (Stiltner) Stover. He served our country in the US Marine Corps and worked as a lineman for Texas Utilities for 32 years. He married Jane Ann Huntley March 15, 1968, in Wichita Falls Texas. He belonged to the Christian Motorcycle Association and was a member of Lamar Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Loretta Weaver and June Murray; and his grandson Kaleb Taylor.

Doug is survived by his wife, Jane; his three daughters Robin Taylor of Vernon, Texas, Lori Birk of Tunkhannock, PA, and Jill Kelly, of Olyphant, PA; his son Douglas G. Stover of Wichita Falls; his sister Nita Burcham of Mansfield, Texas; his brother Charles Stover, of Welch, West Virginia; his son-in-law Brian Brackeen of Vernon Texas; 7 grandchildren, Trenton, Joshua, Andrew, MaryBeth, Marisa, Jordyn, and Taylor; as well as a host family and friends.




Published in Times Record News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
