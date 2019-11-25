Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Douglas Hart
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Douglas Wayne Hart


1959 - 2019
Douglas Wayne Hart Obituary
Douglas Wayne Hart

Wichita Falls - Douglas Wayne Hart, 60, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Douglas was born on September 27, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Cecil Franklin Hart and Tommie Jolene Mallette Hart. He served our country proudly in the United States Marine Corp. for four years and later retired after 24 years from the Army National Guard having served 2 tours in Iraq. For the past 16 years, Douglas has been employed with Owens & Corning.

A true outdoorsman, Douglas enjoyed camping and fishing, and traveling. He loved listening to music, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Douglas was a kind hearted and passionate husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jayne Hart; his sons, Matthew Hart and wife Deborah, and Nathan Hart; his grandchildren, Briley Banker and Cash Hart; his brother and sisters, LaDonna Gunnoe, Cecil Hart and wife Jeanne, and Debra Johnson and husband Charles; his niece, Angie Brown and husband Mike; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Douglas to the () P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
