Doy Lee Terry
Doy Lee Terry, 77, of Azle, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas.
Doy was born on May 21, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Doy had a life-long love of music which started when he learned to play the piano at age 5 and moving on to the organ and saxophone in his teens. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1961 and attended Midwestern State University. Doy was one of the founding members of the Central Christian Church in 1968. He proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in the 5th Motor Transport Maintenance Company and served as NCO in charge of training from 1966-1972. Doy also managed his parent's commercial printing business, Terry Bros. Printing from 1961-1970 and was its owner from 1970-1976. His love for the oil patch began while roughnecking for Linmour Drilling which led to a sales career with Walker-neer Oil Rigs in the late 70s. From 1982 until his retirement in 2004, Doy bought, sold and serviced printing and oil field equipment all over the United States. In retirement, Doy enjoyed walking his dog daily, visiting with friends and family, or whoever would listen to his outlandish but true-life stories. He was preceded in death by his parents Connie and Florence Terry; brother James Dale Terry; and his ex-wife and good friend, Pat Reed. He is survived by: his son Eric Terry and wife Kansas; his daughter Connie Lein and husband Randy; two grandchildren Madison and Donovan Terry; sister-in-law Joleene Terry; two nephews Ken and Kelly Terry; and his adopted family: Gerry and Carrie Wilkinson; Paty, Faith, Elizabeth, Miracle Bailey, Gerry Wilkinson Jr.; Stormy Garcia, Dallas O'Neil, and Hope Waters. Doy was the recipient of a heart transplant in October 2011. The Terry family gives the sincerest and special thanks to the donor's family for the additional years of love, laughter and life they have had with Doy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in downtown Wichita Falls, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to parkerpaws.org