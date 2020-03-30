|
|
Doyce Walker
A family graveside service will be held for Doyce Walker, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Burkburnett Cemetery in Burkburnett, TX officiated by his sons, Danny Walker and Glynn Walker and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date.
Doyce Alan Walker passed from this life on March 26, 2020 at the Oklahoma City Heart Hospital.
Doyce's journey began November 20, 1939 in Deer Creek, TX son of Grady Lee and IV (Thornton) Walker. He committed his life to Christ at an early age in the Burkburnett First Baptist Church after hard labor of picking berries. He married Janelle (Jeannie) Sanders in Burkburnett, TX June 30, 1960. She preceded him in death in April 1995. Doyce loved to tell of his days at SMU playing football for the Mustangs while earning a BBA in Economics and Business Administration.
He taught in Wichita Falls, TX beginning in Zundy Junior High and then transferred to Wichita Falls High School where he taught Applied Economics and Business Law. The seed of his coaching career was planted as he developed a passion for coaching both football and track. In 1973 Doyce was given the opportunity to become a State Farm Insurance Agent in Wichita Falls.
State Farm allowed Doyce to continue his coaching career in a business environment as a mentor and advisor to agents. Doyce's career was widespread touching hundreds of individuals, young entrepreneurs, and families as he was quickly promoted from Agent to Agency Manager and then to prestigious Agency Field Executive. Although his career started in Wichita Falls, it spanned to Clinton, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Enid as he traversed 29 years with State Farm. He was always quick to credit his students with his success.
He married Linda Armstrong (Meacham) in July 1997. The timing was just perfect to allow Linda to join the upcoming State Farm qualifying trip. That was one of the many trips Doyce qualified for during his career taking him all over the world, including one of his favorite places, Hawaii. Doyce concluded his career at State Farm retiring in 2002 as one of the most successful Agency Field Executives in the Texas/Oklahoma/Kansas Region and winning the coveted Big Stick award for his productivity. Yearning for reconnection with the youth and coaching, he and Linda moved to Clinton in 2005 where he spent time as a substitute teacher and assistant track coach.
Doyce is survived by his wife Linda of the home, his sons Danny Doyce Walker, wife Lorrie of Waco, TX, grandchildren Erin Bogar, husband Byron, great grandson Jaedon, and grandson Brady Lee Walker; son Glynn Alan Walker and wife Lisa of Abilene, TX, grandchildren Baleigh Cherry her husband Adam, McKenzie Williamson her husband Davis, Madison Geeo her husband Jake, and Patrick Walker; and son Andrew Dale Walker wife Lisa of Mechanicsburg, PA, grandchildren Kellan and Paige. He is also survived by Russ and Des Meacham of Clinton, OK and daughters Conner, Kennedy, and Kathryn; Ryan and Kim Meacham of Clinton, OK and daughters Grace and Stella; and Scott and Meredith Wilson of Edmond, OK and daughter Louise Vivian. Granddad will be dearly missed by his grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Darrel Lee Walker and wife Carol of Wichita Falls, TX; Loy Eldon Walker and wife Virginia of Georgetown, TX; and Lanny Grady Walker and wife Brenda of Wichita Falls, TX; brother in law Bill Armstrong of California; former mother in law Esta Faye Hoffman of Burkburnett; sisters in law Billie Gorham of Burkburnett, and Gayle Scott of Dallas.
Doyce was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jeannie Walker.
If you ever visited with Doyce, who hasn't, you were sure to hear his "Doyce-isms" "Pi are squared. No, no, no, pie are round; cornbread are square" or "Who wrote the Last of the Mohicans?" and his famous "save a bit of every paycheck"; always engaging other people to "do their very best". Doyce loved his
family and was so very proud of his boys and their success - not only as athletes - but as scholar athletes - even becoming a pilot and buying his own airplane to ensure quick transportation to their games.
Doyce's legacy is not only evident in the three upstanding men he raised, but also in the lives of each of us here today, and in the thousands of lives that are here in spirit. Doyce was bigger than life; the ultimate coach bringing out the best in each of us. We love you, old GOAT.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020