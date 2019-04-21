|
Doyle G. Boggs
Wichita Falls - On April 12, 2019, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Doyle G. Boggs, left behind his earthly body and stepped into the presence of Jesus.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, April 22, 2019. Viewing will be from 10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m., with a service to follow at 12:00p.m. Services will be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth , Texas 76148. Interment will be at 2:00p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Doyle was born July 28, 1940, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roe Coleman and Katie Bell Boggs. Doyle married Norma, his high school sweetheart, on June 20, 1959. The couple would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this coming June. Doyle joined the United States Air Force in 1960 and faithfully served his country for more than twenty years, achieving the rank of E-8. Although he served his country well, being a Christian, husband, and father were his true priorities. He was known as a hard worker and a man of strong faith. Throughout his life, Doyle lived the courage of his convictions and served as an example and inspiration to others. He was an exercise enthusiast and loved being outdoors.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; a new born daughter, Sarah Beth; a son, Gerald, and his brother, Jimmy.
He is survived by his sweetheart Norma; daughter, Cheryl Reeves; daughter, Marjorie Panter, and her husband, John; three awesome grandsons, Chandler and his wife, Natalie, Donnie and Eric; beautiful granddaughter, Aubrey; brothers, Bill and Ken and numerous nieces, nephews. He is gone from our presence, but will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019