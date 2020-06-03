Duane Gregory Zotz



Wichita Falls - Duane Gregory Zotz, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas, surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held at Texoma Cowboy Church at 10:30 on Friday, June 5, 2020, with Pastor John Riggs presiding.



Duane was born October 9, 1960, in Wichita Falls, TX, to James Joseph Sr. and Patricia (Anderle) Zotz. Duane graduated from Windthorst High School in 1979. He was employed by McCarty Equipment Company for nearly 30 years. He loved to hunt and fish, spend time in the outdoors, and being surrounded with family and friends. He enjoyed cooking for loved ones and playing horseshoes for fun. He hosted the annual Shoes at the Shores for several years that benefitted local fire departments. He volunteered at the Jack County Youth Hunt as well. He will be remembered for his caring personality and generous spirit.



Duane is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Ethel Anderle, and paternal grandparents, Alphonse Sr. and Caroline Zotz.



Surviving relatives include his parents, James Joseph Sr. and Patricia (Anderle) Zotz, of Windthorst; his son, Clay Zotz and wife, Lindsey of College Station; daughter, Kinsey Flaherty and husband, Bryan of Wichita Falls; sister Tammie Cooper and husband Mark of Jacksboro; sister Sandy Lindsay and husband Kent of Wichita Falls; sister Brenda Hodges and husband Wayne of Iowa Park; brother Jimmy Zotz and wife Lauren, of Windthorst; brother Bob Zotz and wife Laurie of Windthorst; two grandsons, Truett and Corbin Zotz of College Station, one unborn grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texoma Cowboy Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls in his honor. The family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls and Visiting Angels for their support and exceptional care.









