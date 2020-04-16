Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Loveless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Loveless

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin Loveless Obituary
Dustin Loveless

Burkburnett - Dustin Paul Loveless, 47, of Burkburnett passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the home of his family.

The family will receive friends from 8 until 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Chattanooga Cemetery with Rev. John Gardner officiating.

Dustin was born on August 6, 1972 in Wichita Falls to Paul Allen and Debra Loveless. He grew up in Burkburnett and was a 1990 graduate of Burkburnett High School. He married Savannah Loveless in 1998, and had a daughter and son, Salah Marie and Silas Paul. Dustin was a member of Central Baptist Church and loved snow skiing and gaming. He worked in the oilfields for Felty Drilling Company as an oilfield tech, and Clark Operating as a pumper.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother; along with grandparents Don and Dorothy Lewis, and Paul and Helen Loveless.

Dustin is survived by Savannah, Salah, and Silas Loveless; father Paul Allen Loveless; and numerous cousins.

He will always be remembered as a loveable, easy-going, happy-go-lucky son, father, and friend to everyone who knew him.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -