Dustin Loveless
Burkburnett - Dustin Paul Loveless, 47, of Burkburnett passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the home of his family.
The family will receive friends from 8 until 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Chattanooga Cemetery with Rev. John Gardner officiating.
Dustin was born on August 6, 1972 in Wichita Falls to Paul Allen and Debra Loveless. He grew up in Burkburnett and was a 1990 graduate of Burkburnett High School. He married Savannah Loveless in 1998, and had a daughter and son, Salah Marie and Silas Paul. Dustin was a member of Central Baptist Church and loved snow skiing and gaming. He worked in the oilfields for Felty Drilling Company as an oilfield tech, and Clark Operating as a pumper.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother; along with grandparents Don and Dorothy Lewis, and Paul and Helen Loveless.
Dustin is survived by Savannah, Salah, and Silas Loveless; father Paul Allen Loveless; and numerous cousins.
He will always be remembered as a loveable, easy-going, happy-go-lucky son, father, and friend to everyone who knew him.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020