E. Eugene Johnson
Quanah - E. Eugene Johnson, 79, passed away on November 8, 2019, in Quanah, Texas.
A funeral service is planned for 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Quanah with Rev. Stephen White officiating. Interment will follow at Goodlett Cemetery under direction of Smith Funeral Home of Quanah. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home.
Eugene was born on July 7, 1940 in Quanah, Texas to Emery and Zella Johnson and shared 55 wonderful years of marriage with his wife Jean Krueger Johnson. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Quanah.
He has most recently been employed as Executive Director of the Quanah Economic Development Corporation, was a farmer and rancher in Hardeman County since his family's return to Quanah in 1979, and had previously been employed as a Quanah municipal judge.
He was a 1958 graduate of Quanah High School where he was involved in band, represented Quanah as a member of the National FFA Band in Kansas City, and earned the FFA Lone Star Farmer Degree. He attended Tarleton State University for two years and graduated from North Texas State University in 1962 with a bachelor of business of administration degree. He worked for The Associates in several cities and states for 17 years before his return home to Quanah.
Eugene lived a life dedicated to service and helping others, which include active involvement with a number of organizations and causes. He was involved with the Hardeman County Unit of the , served on the board of the Quanah Farmers Cooperative, was a board member and president of the Hardeman County Farm Bureau, established QuanahNet, was a member of the Quanah City Council, served on the Quanah Independent School District Board of Trustees, was Chair of the Hardeman County Democratic Party, and was appointed by Governor Ann Richards to serve on the Red River Boundary Commission. Eugene was named by the Quanah Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the year in 2005. Most recently, Eugene continued his life of service by charring various committees at First United Methodist Church, serving as treasurer of the Goodlett Cemetery Association, and leading development and projects with Friends of the Park.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; his children Julie of Kailua, Hawaii; Jeanne of Greer, South Carolina; and Eugene of Dallas; sister Claudia Stockstill of Amarillo; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Goodlett Cemetery Association, Hospice of Wichita Falls, First United Methodist Church of Quanah, and Friends of the Park.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019