Earl Jessup
Wichita Falls - Earl Jessup, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Earl was born on July 4, 1934 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, to David and Elizabeth McClarin Jessup. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam and Korea. He also retired from Washex where he was an electrician working on washing machines. He loved taking care of his family, woodworking, and was fondly remembered for his singing the children to sleep at bedtime. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
Survivors include his wife: Joyce Jessup of Wichita Falls; children: Roger Jessup of Wichita Falls, Donna Wayman and husband Scott of Keller, Janice Rougier and husband Fred of Wichita Falls, and Phillip Jessup of Wichita Falls; brother: Jake Jessup of Pennsylvania; sisters: Ruth McWinney and Martha Micale, both of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Jonathan, Kyle, Meagan, Stephanie, and Kaylee; and great-grandchild: Stella.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
