|
|
Earl Luckey
Iowa Park - Earl Luckey, 68, of Iowa Park, Texas, passed away while surrounded by his family on June 17, 2019. Earl was born, in Bartlett Texas on November 24, 1950. He was the son of Ella V. Richardson and Lovie D. Luckey.
Earl was married to his loving wife, Brenda for over 43 years. He had four children; Elaine Smith, Violetta Biasatti, Erwood/Shalitta Luckey, and Sabrina Luckey Thrasher/Bobby Thrasher and 7 grandchildren.
He was a brother to 11 brothers and sisters. His brother Alvie Luckey (Pete) is the last survived sibling.
Earl was a Baptist that worked at Mobile Oil for 17 years, as a lease operator. Earl was an avid fisherman and a farmer. Earl Luckey was a hardworking, peaceful, witty, family man that was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1420 Borton St
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306
Published in The Times Record News on June 28, 2019