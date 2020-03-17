|
Captain Earl Ray Craighead
Captain Earl Ray Craighead, 86, beloved husband and father, departed on his final flight to Heaven Monday, March 16, 2020 with his devoted wife and daughter by his side. Ray was born Oct 4, 1933 in Vernon, Texas to Earl Vernon and Lois Marie Craighead. He went to school in Harrold, Texas where he played 6-man football and was voted class favorite. After graduation, he served his country proudly in the US Army, stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. His love of flying led to work as a bush pilot in Alaska, an instructor pilot, an aircraft mechanic, and as a captain for Braniff International Airways for 26 years. It was there he met the love of his life, flight attendant Judy Ann Stanley. They married June 14, 1970 and welcomed daughter, Jennifer, in August of 1971. Later in life he also became a successful independent oil producer.
He enjoyed music and taught himself to play guitar and piano by ear. Favorite hobbies also included sailing and fly fishing. He was a master builder and took pride in working with his hands. He enjoyed the company of people and never met a stranger. His wit could light up a room and bring a smile to every face. He was loved by many and was a true gift to the world.
Ray is survived by his wife, Judy, his daughter, Jennifer Craighead Needham and her husband, Jeff, of Fort Worth, as well as their children Hannah Grace and Earl John. He also had three children from a previous marriage: Michael Ray Craighead, Lezlie Marie Spann, and Merry Jill Farmer. He also leaves behind three brothers: Robert Allen, Danny Gene, and Richard Dale, as well as a wonderful, extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to his favorite charity, Hospice of Wichita Falls. He will be laid to rest at Electra Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020