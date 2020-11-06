Earl Wayne Neighbors
Wichita Falls - Earl Wayne Neighbors, of Wichita Falls, born September 1, 1926, passed peacefully to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in his Heavenly home on November 4, 2020, at the age of 94.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 in the chapel of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Isaac Butterworth and Rev. Dennis Neal officiating and Dr. Michael Linder, vocalist.
Earl was born in Wilbarger County, Texas, in the White City Community, to John and Gertrude (Caldwell) Neighbors, growing up in that area with one brother, Robert. The family moved into Vernon where Earl attended school until graduating from Vernon High School in 1943. He worked as a control tower operator at Victory Field near Vernon before enlisting in the U. S. Navy. There, he was an Air Traffic Controller stationed at the Naval Air Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba until his discharge in 1946.
Earl married Jean Mewbourn August 31, 1946 and together they raised three daughters, Lydia, Pam and Liz. He started working in the grocery business as a student and then with Parker's Food Stores in Vernon, Burkburnett, Archer City, Nocona and Wichita Falls. He later worked at Hogle's Foodliner and Shop-Rite Foods before joining United Supermarkets in 1970, where he retired as District Manager in 1991. Earl also served one term as President of the North Texas Retail Grocers' Association and was on the board at Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, and two terms as President while there.
Earl loved the Lord and spent his life in service to his Savior and following his faith. He and Jean were active at First Baptist Church, Archer City and also in Nocona. After moving to Wichita Falls, they became charter members at Fairway Baptist Church and later members at Lamar Baptist Church where he recommitted his life to the Lord, was baptized and reborn. When his health caused him to not be able to drive, he joined First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, and enjoyed the bus ministry. Then as he became homebound, he enjoyed the television ministry while living at Presbyterian Manor. He was active while there and made a multitude of friends.
Earl was preceded in death by his one true love, Jean, after 58 years of marriage, his parents, John and Gertrude (Caldwell) Neighbors, his Brother and his wife, Robert and Helen Neighbors and his grandson, Clay Williams.
He is survived by his three daughters (and husbands), Lydia Ledbetter (Larry) of Moore, OK, Pam Marten (Gary) of Wichita Falls, TX, and Liz Linder (Mike) of Lubbock, TX, grandchildren (and spouses), Chris Marten (Mary), Melinda Wells (Leland), Kyle Marten (Lindsey), Allison Green, Greg Linder (Lindsay); great-grandchildren Ashleigh Lugar (Michael), D.W. and Luke Williams, Sarah and Callie Marten, Kate, Morgan and Harrison Wells, Pierce, Claire, and Davis Marten, Raiford, Briggs, Makaylie, Simeon and Joanna Linder; great-great granddaughter Hayden Lugar, 6 nieces and 1 nephew.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308, or the Utah Missions, First Baptist Church, 1200 Ninth St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or to a charity of your choice
in lieu of flowers.