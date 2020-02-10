|
Earline Ainsworth
Iowa Park, Texas -
Earline Ainsworth, 83 passed away peacefully in Hospice of Wichita Falls on February 8, 2020 at 11:04 p.m. She joins her late husband Dan Ainsworth and beloved son Ronnie Ainsworth. Earline was born in Idabel Oklahoma to the late Earl and Ethel Faye Hanshew, and was raised by Ira and Ethel Faye Cato. She met her husband and lifelong partner Dan Ainsworth at the skating rink in Graham Texas, they later married on July 4, 1951 in Jack County.
Earline was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park. She was a woman of many hats and there aren't enough words to describe her. She was admirable, the biggest cheerleader for her grandchildren, strong and dedicated to her family, and generous to all. Earline was the glue to her family. She was a hard-working woman; she was also a homemaker and retired from Walmart in 2012 after 10 plus years. Aside from her devotion to her family Earline was an avid book reader, making frequent trips to the library, she had a passion for gardening, and she was a die-hard OU and Dallas Cowboy football fanatic. Her other hobbies were maintaining her goldfish pond, shopping, watching reality tv, and cooking.
Earline is preceded in death by her parents Earl Hanshew, and Ira and Ethel Faye Cato as well as her siblings Chris Denny, Buck Hanshew, Laverne Wakefield, and grandchild Jason Ainsworth. Those left to cherish her memories are her siblings Myrle Hlatki and Robert Chism. Earline was a devoted mother to her four children and is survived by Darenda and J.C. Roberts, Cindy Menasco, and Danny and Emily Ainsworth, her three grandchildren whom she adored and raised as her own Lisa Fowler, Scott Byrd, and Tyler Eaton. She is survived by her grandchildren whom she cherished Lisa Fowler, Scott and Amanda Byrd, Jayne Roberts, Rhonda Ainsworth, Amanda and Matt Garvin, Cam Ainsworth, Sissy Ainsworth, Julie and Shane Whitaker, and Kase and Candace Carter. Also precious to her were her 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and 9 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Dutton Funeral Home, 300 E. Cash, Iowa Park, Texas on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration of Earline's life will be held at Dutton Funeral Home, 300 E. Cash, Iowa Park, Texas on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas.
The family would like to thank the wonderful outpatient and inpatient hospice nurses who provided invaluable care to her.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020