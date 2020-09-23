Earnest 'Tucker" ClayEarnest 'Tucker" Clay departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 90 surrounded by his family. Tucker was born on November 3, 1929 in Wichita Falls, TX to the union of Samuel P. Clay and Arzilla Tucker Clay. A gifted student who loved Mathematics and Science. Tucker graduated Booker T. Washington High School at age 15. He attended Bishop College in Dallas, TX where he received Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Biology, as well, as a Teacher Certificate. Subsequently, Tucker attended Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View TX for graduate studies where he enjoyed teaching Chemistry and Biology.After serving in the Korean War, for which he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Tucker returned to Wichita Falls where he met and married Betty Jo Ervin. Four children were born to this Union. Tucker taught in Burkburnett and Pampa, TX public schools.He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Betty and sisters, Aurora "Dimple" Alamon and Emily "Bessie" Woodard. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Diane (Randy) Williams, Earnestine (Michael) Littlejohn, Keith (Brenda) Clay, Patricia (Paul) Martin, Donna (Eric) Foreman, Linda (Ardeen) Willis and Randy (Lillie) Dawkins; his brother, Marion "Henry" Clay; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, 3 nieces, 3 nephews and a host of family and friends.Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Burial will be at Crestview Cemetery. A private service for family and invited guests only, due to COVID-19, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm.