Eddie Gene Heard
Henrietta - Eddie Gene Heard, 87, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 Thursday April 4, 2019 at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with his nephew Rev. Donnie Crump of Dallas, TX officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Mr. Heard was born on December 22, 1931 in Byers, TX to N.E. 'Corky' Heard and Mabel Heard (Mitchell). He married Nedra Crump on October 14, 1960 at the Bluegrove Baptist Church. Mr. Heard was a small business owner of the Henrietta Frozen Food Locker and a deacon of Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He attended Decatur Baptist and Midwestern State University. He served in many positions to support his community for the Henrietta School Board, Chamber of Commerce, City Council and Housing Authority to name a few. He served as president of the TX/OK Meat Packers Association. In his later years, he loved spending his time raising cattle and driving the Sunday School bus. He was always coordinating various family reunions, since family was so important to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Eddie Claude.
Survivors include wife Nedra Heard of Henrietta, TX; their children Deanna Heard of Lewisville, TX and Kimberly Wood of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren Brayden Wood of Olney, TX and Peyton Wood of Wichita Falls, TX; sisters, Winzella 'Sug' McKee and husband Charles of Henrietta, TX and Wanda Vance and husband Kenson of North Richland Hills.
The family will be at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday 6:00PM-7:00PM.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or Grace Temple Baptist Church 700 N. California St, Henrietta, TX 76365.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 2, 2019