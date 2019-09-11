|
Eddie Mae "Bo" Goff
Wichita Falls - Eddie Mae "Bo" Goff, 86, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Eddie Mae was born August 2, 1933 to the late Charles William (Bill) and Gladys (Flowers) Wilson in Wichita Falls. She was a life-long resident of Wichita Falls and she co-owned and operated Acme Cleaners with Bob Smith for 22 years and co-owned and operated Franks Place with Frank Goff for 17 years. Bo's joys in life were her dogs, the Dallas Cowboys, music, and a good laugh. She enjoyed playing and winning at dominoes. Bo will be missed by many friends and family.
Along with her parents, Bo was preceded in death by her husbands, Bob Smith(1982) and Frank Goff(2001); three sisters, Sadie King, Sandra Wilson, and Linda Ann Haynes; seven brothers, Charlie Wilson, Johnny Wilson, Robert Wilson, Royce Wilson, Ronald Wilson, and Floyd Lee Wilson; and a long-time and dear friend, Jim Morton(2016).
She is survived by two brothers, Tommy Wilson and Jimmy Wilson; brother-in-law, Jimmy Haynes; many nieces and nephews; friend, "Weezie Mulligan"; and numerous extended family and friends, she loved them all.
A special thanks needs to be given to Shirley, Carolyn, and Carmen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or .
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 11, 2019