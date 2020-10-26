Eddie "Edd" Ray Whitley
Henrietta - Eddie Ray "Edd" Whitley, 86, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the White Hill Cemetery in Jolly, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Edd was born on April 23, 1934 to James George Whitley and Frances Mae (Webb) Whitley in Shannon, Texas. He served his country in the US Army and married Carol Ruth (Brown) on December 27, 1960 in Henrietta, Texas.
With a family background in the cattle business, Edd had a long career with ranches and training horses. He worked in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado and Florida. He could be found on weekends at a roping, rodeo, horseshow or cutting with his daughters, Melodie and Julie in tow. Edd enjoyed helping others, both young and old, gain a better understanding of the cattle and horse industry. Over the years, many cowboys have enjoyed learning from his knowledge. He would not hesitate to step in and help prevent a dangerous situation involving people and livestock. He also enjoyed training horses and passed that knowledge onto his daughters and friends. He was always learning and loved to read all different kinds of books.
Later in life he enjoyed making the rounds with his son-in-law, Shawn, and granddaughter, Marie.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol; parents, George and Frances Whitley; brothers, Harry, Don, Tom, Sam, Kenneth, George, Billy and Jack; sisters, Frankie Jo Whitley and Evelyn Grimes.
He is survived by his daughters, Melodie Whitley of Henrietta, and Julie Bader and husband Shawn of Henrietta; granddaughter, Marie Bader of Henrietta; sister, Sally Jump of Iowa Park; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Memorials may be made to Edwards Public Library at 210 W. Gilbert St. Henrietta, Texas 76365 or the Clay County Animal Shelter at 503 N. Carroll St. Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net