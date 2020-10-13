Eddie "Bubba" WhitsonWichita Falls - Eddie "Bubba" Whitson of Wichita Falls passed peacefully in his sleep on October 11, 2020. He was 77 years of age.Eddie was born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma on October 1, 1943 to Paul Graves Whitson and Lillian Neidigh Whitson, one of five sons born to this union. Eddie graduated from Frederick High School in Frederick, Oklahoma and joined the Army National Guard. He married Patricia Williams in Wichita Falls on January 22, 1982.He was talented in his chosen vocation, and worked for the gas company and Cooper Automotive in Frederick, NATCO, and then retired from Pratt-Whitney just two months ago after serving as a loyal employee for thirty-five years. He was a talented blender and took pride in his work in the aircraft industry.Eddie was a member of the Sale Barn Cowboy Church, and his was truly a life well-lived. He had a gift for keeping everyone around him grounded; he was dependable and never gave up on anyone. He was a good neighbor, and loved his neighbor as himself. He enjoyed life and had a vast array of interests. It is difficult to know which of his many hobbies and activities was his favorite. He had a passion for movies and has a huge library; he wanted to be the first to see a new release, and sometimes took some risks in getting his hands on a movie before anyone else. There are some stories about the skating rink in Medicine Park. He loved traveling with Patricia, and they enjoyed vacationing in the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Mount Rushmore and Sturgis, and they spent lots of time gambling. He was kind, but he could be heard yelling at the umpire at baseball games, and just yelling in general at football and basketball games. He was quick with sharing his opinion. He enjoyed fishing, and whether he caught anything was of no concern; he just liked being outdoors, and he loved driving the back roads with his sweetheart Patricia.Of all life's pleasures, Eddie was most passionate about loving his family. He was a good and giving person. He was one of those rare persons whose handshake meant something, and integrity was just expected. He was the glue that held his family together. He was the best husband, father and grandfather to those he called his own.Preceding Eddie in death are his parents; son Bradley Miller; daughter Kerri Ysasi; and four brothers, Jack Whitson, Jim Whitson, Ronnie Whitson and Willie Whitson.Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife Patricia; sons Gary Whitson and wife Pam and Michael Miller and wife Natasha; daughter Kelli Miller and husband Mark; grandchildren Keith Ryckoff, Martin Ysasi, Stephan Ysasi, Riley Whitson and wife Ashley, Ty Whitson, Killian Miller, Gavin Swearingen and Logan Bohannon; and great grandchildren Avalynn Whitson, Michael Ysasi and Couper Ysasi; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.A celebration of Eddie's life is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, from 6:00-8:00 PM.In lieu of flowers family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.