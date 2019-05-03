|
Edgar Samuel Huffman
Wichita Falls - Edgar Samuel Huffman, 87, of Watauga, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Dundee Cemetery in Dundee with Rev. Duane Perkinson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Edgar was born on September 14, 1931 in Dundee, Texas to the late James and Elizabeth (Williams) Huffman. He retired from Burlington-Northern Santa-Fe Railroad after many years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sons, James Robert "Robbie" Huffman, and Edgar Samuel Huffman, Jr.; his wives, Polly Huffman, and Martha Huffman; five sisters, and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Harriett Huffman of Watauga; his daughters, Rosa Beth Robbins of Lubbock, LaTisha Fagan and husband James of Temple; his step-sons, Lee Miks, III and wife Debbie of Round Rock, and Doug Haynie; step-daughter, Lori Francis; daughter-in-law, Ragenia Phillips; his grandchildren, James Robert Huffman, Jr., Renea Huffman, James Allen Huffman and wife Meagan, Jason Lee Huffman, Alex Fagan, Andrew Fagan and wife Lisa, Alicia Ball and husband Greg, Jessica Williams and husband Timothy, Vanessa Wellendorf and husband Nathan; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Published in The Times Record News on May 3, 2019