Edith Elaine Rister
Burkburnett - Edith Elaine Rister, 87, of Burkburnett passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Childress Cemetery in Childress, Texas.
Edith was born on December 9, 1931 in Streetman, Texas to the late Riley and Mildred (Sims) Turner. Edith enjoyed gardening. She was fond of animals, especially her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Janis Elaine Monroe; three brothers, and one sister.
Edith is survived by son Ron Hair and wife Marty of Bellevue; grandchildren Anthony and Dulcinea Hair of The Colony; great-grandson Hayden Hair of Baltimore, Maryland; brother Bobby Elton Turner of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; and longtime friend and caretaker Toni Hair of Carrollton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019