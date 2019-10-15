|
Edmund Tomanek
Truscott - Edmund A. Tomanek died at his home in Truscott on Monday, October 15, 2019. He was 96.
A funeral service is planned for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Truscott Cemetery, under direction of Womack Manard Funeral Home in Crowell. Edmund was born July 26, 1923 in Gilliland, Texas to Joe and Anna (Zeleny) Tomanek. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Myslik on August 2, 1952 in Benjamin, Texas. Edmund served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tank driver.
He was a lifelong farmer in Knox County and also worked as a sales rep/adjuster for RVOS for over 20 years. He was a member of the Gilliland Gin Board and the Truscott Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine of 67 years; two sons, Michael of Truscott, and Joe and wife Kay of Boyd, Texas; one granddaughter, Sara and husband Dane of Lubbock, Texas; brother-in-law Kenneth Myslik and wife Marlene of Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edmund was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joe, Charlie, Jerry, Lumir, Jim, and Victor; and one sister, Anna Fojtik.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Truscott Cemetery Association, 11317 Hwy. 6 N., Crowell, Texas 79227; or Wichita/Brazos Museum, P.O. Box 104, Benjamin, Texas 79505; or a .
