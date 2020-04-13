Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Cope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Cope Obituary
Edna Cope

Wichita Falls - Edna Earl Cope, 96, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home.

Edna Earl McKenzie was born October 28, 1923 to William Frank and Martha Dean McKenzie in Waxahachie, TX. Edna married George Edward Fischer in 1941. Together they had 2 children a daughter Mary Deanna and a son Glenn Edward. They made their home in Wichita Falls until George's death in 1960. Edna then married a wonderful man Bobby Cope in 1961. During this time she obtained her GED in 1969. Together she and Bobby raised their family and cared for her mother until her passing. Bobby passed in 1981. Edna was a wonderful house keeper and cook. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking for her family whom she loved. She worked for Rolling Meadows as a caregiver. She was also a personal caregiver and sitter to both young and old. She was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ in Wichita Falls and later Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie, TX where she attended with her late husband Sam Hardin. She loved to dance and enjoyed time with friends. Her most cherished times were being with family, especially her sister Mary Frank. When those 2 we're together the stories were endless and the laughter contagious! Edna loved gardening , her pets, and ceramics.

Edna is preceded in death by her parent's William and Martha McKenzie, her sisters Virginia Cagle and Mary Frank Alsup, her daughter Deanna Smith and her son Glenn Fischer.

Edna is survived by her grandchildren Brent Smith and wife Deidre, George Smith and wife Sonia, Christi Montellano and husband Adrian, Hollie Shea, Katie Wilson and husband Robby, Keldon Fischer and wife Ashli, nephew Rodney Alsup and wife Sharon, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson, great nephews, a host of friends, and her beloved Boston terrier Amy who never left her side.

Special Thanks to Royal Estates, 1st Texas Home Health, Hospice Plus, and Carmen Rivera. Funeral service will be streamed live on Facebook @HamptonVaughanCrestview on Sat., April 18th at 1 pm.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -