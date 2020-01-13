|
Edna Harvill
Bowie - Edna Merle McGee (Hill) Harvill, 83, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 in Bowie Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bowie.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the White Family Funeral Home.
Edna Merle was born February 4, 1936 in Forestburg, Texas to Pryor and Vera Mae McGee. She graduated from Forestburg High School. She became a Christian at the age of 13. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowie Texas. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, headed up the Intercessory Prayer Ministry, served as a pianist, and numerous other ministries. She worked for the Farm Service Agency for 32 years in Montague County, Nacogdoches County, and Comanche County. She also worked as the Church Secretary at First Baptist Church in Bowie and First Baptist Church Comanche for 8 years. She worked with Hospice in Comanche County, taking courses to be certified at two different levels. She worked actively in the American Cancer Society in Comanche, and was involved with the United Way for several years in Bowie. She was involved in a project called "State and County office Automation Process for the U. S. Department of Agriculture. She won the award for Superior Service in the category of Support Personnel. She also won the High Quality Performance Award in 1983.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pryor and Vera Mae Mcgee, her first Husband Gordon Loyd Hill, her brothers Don, Dale, Mayo, and Jan McGee, and her sister Jane Griffin. Also her brother in law Don Campbell and Sister in law Sharon Campbell.
Edna Merle is survived by her Husband Bert Harvill, her Brother Chris McGee and wife Betty and her Sister Virginia Wilkirson and her husband Kenneth, her sons Shannon Loyd Hill and his wife Kathaleen Hill, Gordon Matthew Hill and his wife Brenda, her stepsons Riley Harvill and his wife Rebecca, Kevin Harvill and his wife Becky, her Grandchildren Amy Puchaty and her husband Ethan, Molly Lee and her husband Daren, Aaron Hill and his wife Marlee, Gordon Hill, Cadon Hill, Jake Harvill, Lizzie Blaising, Kate Blaising, Justin Whitlock, Emily Wheat, and her Great grandchildren Lexi Lee and Lincoln Lee, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, she never met a stranger, she loved everyone and lived out her faith daily.
Arrangments entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020