Edna Shepherd
Henrietta - Edna Shepherd, 95, of Wylie, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Jolly Baptist Church on Monday, April 29 at 11:00 with Warren Hall of Allendale Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Edna was born on November 7, 1923 in Jolly, Texas to Jewel and Mary Johnson. She married Samuel Shepherd on May 31, 1942 at First Baptist Church, Jolly. She was a long-time employee of Dillard's Department Store before she retired in 1990, and she was a lifetime resident of Clay County. After retirement, she volunteered weekly for Interfaith Ministries in Wichita Falls. Mrs. Shepherd is now reunited in heaven with her parents; her husband of 39 years, Samuel Shepherd; her daughter, Norma Gail Shepherd Thomas; her granddaughter, Kara Gail Thomas; three sisters, Betty Bilello, Patsy Hilbers, and Rosemary Ganzer; her brother, Richard (Buster) Johnson; nieces, Donna Williams, Becky Gazalski, Claudia Busby, and Barbara Baird; and her nephew, Carl Wayne Ganzer.
Survivors include her sisters, Joan Moore and husband George, and Dorothy Patterson and husband, Eldon; her son-in-law, Paul Thomas and wife Sondra; her only grandson, Jimmy Thomas and wife Kaylia; her granddaughter, Melissa Thomas True and husband John; six great-grandchildren, Kara Thomas, Gabrielle True, Katelynn Thomas, Maizy True, Jared Thomas, and Pearson True; nieces, Deanne Schram, Mary Hamilton, Rita Foster, Brenda Brackin, Carol Ann Dickson, Sherry Huffhine, Kathy Fiechter, Susan Gammage, Kerry MacPhail; and nephews, Richard Johnson, Sammy Johnson, Danny Johnson, and Mike Graves.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jolly at 321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or Interfaith Ministries at 1101 11th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 28, 2019