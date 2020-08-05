Edward A. (Shine) Leach



Jacksboro - Edward A. (Shine) Leach passed away Monday, August 4, 2020 in Jack County, Texas at the age of 90 years old. Funeral services will be held 10am Friday, August 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Jacksboro, Texas. Burial will follow in Lynn Creek Cemetery.



Shine was born to Colman and Vernie (Jackson) Leach December 19,1929 in the small Texas community of Squaw Mountain. He was saved at the age of 12 in 1941 and was baptized in "Gin Tank" behind the First Baptist Church. He married Doneta Upshaw May 21,1949 in Antelope , Texas at the Antelope First Baptist Church. Shine was a faithful member of Antelope First Baptist Church from the time he accepted Christ as His Savior. It was there he would be ordained as a Deacon 1979 and serve as its treasurer for forty-four years. Shine served as president of Lynn Creek Cemetery and Barton Chapel Cemetery Associations. He also served on the Jacksboro Hospital Board and Antelope School Board. He loved his school!



He always believed you could be down 10 to zero in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and still have a chance to win! He was a fair competitor but loved to win! Shine wanted to be remembered for the love he had for people and that he loved to be around people.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Linda Collie and husband Tommy; his son, Dean A. Leach and wife Evelyn. Four grandchildren; Janice Groseclose and husband Jason of Stephenville, Cara Gaddy and husband David of Narre, Florida, Carter Leach and wife Lindsey of Navarre, Florida, and Chad Collie and wife Kaley of Midland, Texas. He has nine great grandchildren; Caitlyn Gaddy, Mark Gaddy, Jalynn Groseclose, Brody Leach, Crue Collie, Jake Groseclose, Case Collie, London Collie and Malone Leach.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Concerned Citizens of Jack County 400 East Pine Street Jacksboro, Texas 76458 or Lynn Creek Cemetery Association P.O. Box 884 Jacksboro, Texas 76458.









