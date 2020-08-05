1/1
Edward A. (Shine) Leach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. (Shine) Leach

Jacksboro - Edward A. (Shine) Leach passed away Monday, August 4, 2020 in Jack County, Texas at the age of 90 years old. Funeral services will be held 10am Friday, August 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Jacksboro, Texas. Burial will follow in Lynn Creek Cemetery.

Shine was born to Colman and Vernie (Jackson) Leach December 19,1929 in the small Texas community of Squaw Mountain. He was saved at the age of 12 in 1941 and was baptized in "Gin Tank" behind the First Baptist Church. He married Doneta Upshaw May 21,1949 in Antelope , Texas at the Antelope First Baptist Church. Shine was a faithful member of Antelope First Baptist Church from the time he accepted Christ as His Savior. It was there he would be ordained as a Deacon 1979 and serve as its treasurer for forty-four years. Shine served as president of Lynn Creek Cemetery and Barton Chapel Cemetery Associations. He also served on the Jacksboro Hospital Board and Antelope School Board. He loved his school!

He always believed you could be down 10 to zero in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and still have a chance to win! He was a fair competitor but loved to win! Shine wanted to be remembered for the love he had for people and that he loved to be around people.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Linda Collie and husband Tommy; his son, Dean A. Leach and wife Evelyn. Four grandchildren; Janice Groseclose and husband Jason of Stephenville, Cara Gaddy and husband David of Narre, Florida, Carter Leach and wife Lindsey of Navarre, Florida, and Chad Collie and wife Kaley of Midland, Texas. He has nine great grandchildren; Caitlyn Gaddy, Mark Gaddy, Jalynn Groseclose, Brody Leach, Crue Collie, Jake Groseclose, Case Collie, London Collie and Malone Leach.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Concerned Citizens of Jack County 400 East Pine Street Jacksboro, Texas 76458 or Lynn Creek Cemetery Association P.O. Box 884 Jacksboro, Texas 76458.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home Inc
152 State Highway 148
Jacksboro, TX 76458
(940) 567-3778
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Great example of a Christian man, father, husband and grandfather. May his family be comforted with the knowledge that Heaven is rejoicing in his arrival. Welcome home Shine, well done! Prayers for the Leach family.
JAY PENICK
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved